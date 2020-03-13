Govt taking vigorous steps to control corona virus: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid Friday informed the National Assembly that government is making all efforts to stop spread of corona virus in the country.

Responding to the concerns of parliamentarians she said a meeting of stakeholders under the supervision of SAPM on health Dr. Zafar Mirza, a review meeting is conducted in National Institute Health (NIH) in which an action plan on the basis of available data is prepared.

She told the house that the government so far screened 4808 flights whereas 9,20,400 passengers were examined at the airports and other entry crossing points.

She said 32 suspects were examined in detail and all found negative while the suspected passengers are isolated for detailed checkup.

She said a special cell in National Institute Health (NIH) has been set up for follow up with the suspect carriers of virus whereas those who have been quarantined are also checked.

She said the government has imported Diagnostic Kits from Japan and from the month of April, would start manufacturing of Diagnostic kits at local level.

Besides, the government has also imported five scanners to install at major airports, said Dr.

Nausheen adding, protective gears for the staff has also been imported for screening of passengers at the airports.

MNA Agha Hassan Baloch appealed to the government to review arrangements of the provincial government of Balochistan made at the Iran-Taftan borders to stop spread of virus.

MNA Maulan Akbar Chitrani said his dear son is also studying in Chinese province Wuhan where virus was spread but he did not demand his return.

He said worship of God at these testing moments could turn the epidemic.

MNA Dr. Shahnaz Baloch demanded to prorogued the session and send the parliamentarians in their Constituencies to help their people.

MNA Dr. Nisar Cheema said government should take measure at war footings to control the disease.

MNA Dr. Nuzhat Pathan advised that mask should be provided to the parliamentarians.

MNA Naz Baloch demanded to replicate the steps of Sindh Government in other parts of the country.

MNA Khurram Shahzad demanded to install scanners at the main gate of the parliament and special wards may be setup in NIH to deal with the corona virus suspects.