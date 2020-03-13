UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Vigorous Steps To Control Corona Virus: Nausheen Hamid

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

Govt taking vigorous steps to control corona virus: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid Friday informed the National Assembly that government is making all efforts to stop spread of corona virus in the country.

Responding to the concerns of parliamentarians she said a meeting of stakeholders under the supervision of SAPM on health Dr. Zafar Mirza, a review meeting is conducted in National Institute Health (NIH) in which an action plan on the basis of available data is prepared.

She told the house that the government so far screened 4808 flights whereas 9,20,400 passengers were examined at the airports and other entry crossing points.

She said 32 suspects were examined in detail and all found negative while the suspected passengers are isolated for detailed checkup.

She said a special cell in National Institute Health (NIH) has been set up for follow up with the suspect carriers of virus whereas those who have been quarantined are also checked.

She said the government has imported Diagnostic Kits from Japan and from the month of April, would start manufacturing of Diagnostic kits at local level.

Besides, the government has also imported five scanners to install at major airports, said Dr.

Nausheen adding, protective gears for the staff has also been imported for screening of passengers at the airports.

MNA Agha Hassan Baloch appealed to the government to review arrangements of the provincial government of Balochistan made at the Iran-Taftan borders to stop spread of virus.

MNA Maulan Akbar Chitrani said his dear son is also studying in Chinese province Wuhan where virus was spread but he did not demand his return.

He said worship of God at these testing moments could turn the epidemic.

MNA Dr. Shahnaz Baloch demanded to prorogued the session and send the parliamentarians in their Constituencies to help their people.

MNA Dr. Nisar Cheema said government should take measure at war footings to control the disease.

MNA Dr. Nuzhat Pathan advised that mask should be provided to the parliamentarians.

MNA Naz Baloch demanded to replicate the steps of Sindh Government in other parts of the country.

MNA Khurram Shahzad demanded to install scanners at the main gate of the parliament and special wards may be setup in NIH to deal with the corona virus suspects.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Balochistan China Parliament Wuhan Japan April May God All From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

37 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

14 minutes ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

14 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Schola ..

14 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam's help Karachi win ov ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.