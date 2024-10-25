Govt targets 45 mln vaccinations in upcoming nationwide polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Media Advisor to the Pakistan Polio Program, Zia-ur-Rehman, on Thursday said that the government was intensifying efforts to combat the rise in polio cases.

A nationwide vaccination campaign is scheduled from October 28 to November 3, with the program targeting 45 million vaccinations.

Talking to ptv news, he said that the National Emergency Action Plan for Polio 2024-25 to overcome the remaining hurdles in the eradication of the polio virus from the country.

Zia-ur-Rehman pointed to the virus's presence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as a Primary factor for increased cases this year.

As per the plan, a special emphasis will be laid on vaccinating mobile and migrant populations as well as the Pak-Afghan coordination.

In southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign will be executed in two phases, prioritizing mobile and migrant populations, he added.

He appealed to parents to welcome vaccination teams and stressed the importance of conveying accurate messages in remote areas to counter negative propaganda against the polio vaccine.

In the same program, Focal Person to the Punjab Chief Minister's on Polio, Uzma Kardar said that the eradication of polio is a national cause, requiring collective efforts from all sectors, including media, religious scholars, and influencers.

Kardar emphasized strict monitoring at inter-provincial transit points and coordinated efforts with district administrations to meet vaccination targets.

The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is registering migrant populations to ensure vaccination coverage for all children, she added.

"Parents must fulfill their duty of care and ensure their children receive the polio vaccine when teams visit their homes," she urged.