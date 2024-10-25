Open Menu

Govt Targets 45 Mln Vaccinations In Upcoming Nationwide Polio Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Govt targets 45 mln vaccinations in upcoming nationwide polio campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Media Advisor to the Pakistan Polio Program, Zia-ur-Rehman, on Thursday said that the government was intensifying efforts to combat the rise in polio cases.

A nationwide vaccination campaign is scheduled from October 28 to November 3, with the program targeting 45 million vaccinations.

Talking to ptv news, he said that the National Emergency Action Plan for Polio 2024-25 to overcome the remaining hurdles in the eradication of the polio virus from the country.

Zia-ur-Rehman pointed to the virus's presence along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as a Primary factor for increased cases this year.

As per the plan, a special emphasis will be laid on vaccinating mobile and migrant populations as well as the Pak-Afghan coordination.

In southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the campaign will be executed in two phases, prioritizing mobile and migrant populations, he added.

He appealed to parents to welcome vaccination teams and stressed the importance of conveying accurate messages in remote areas to counter negative propaganda against the polio vaccine.

In the same program, Focal Person to the Punjab Chief Minister's on Polio, Uzma Kardar said that the eradication of polio is a national cause, requiring collective efforts from all sectors, including media, religious scholars, and influencers.

Kardar emphasized strict monitoring at inter-provincial transit points and coordinated efforts with district administrations to meet vaccination targets.

The Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is registering migrant populations to ensure vaccination coverage for all children, she added.

"Parents must fulfill their duty of care and ensure their children receive the polio vaccine when teams visit their homes," she urged.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Mobile Visit Same October November Border Media All From Government Million PTV

Recent Stories

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

39 minutes ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

29 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

40 minutes ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

29 minutes ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

45 minutes ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

45 minutes ago
Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

45 minutes ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

56 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening rel ..

Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

56 minutes ago
 SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

56 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan