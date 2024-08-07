Open Menu

Govt Team Starts Negotiation With JI

Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2024 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A negotiation team of the government on Tuesday held negotiation with the representatives of Jammat-e-Islami (JI) over their demands to end the sit-in.

The government team earlier arrived in the Office of the Commissioner Rawalpindi for the talks, said a news statement.

The government team included Minister for Interior Muhsin Naqvi, Minister Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar, Minister for Kashmir Affairs, States and Frontier Regions Engr Amir Muqam, Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badar Shahbaz and Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

The members of the technical committee were also included in the meeting.

Liaquat Baloch has been leading the delegation of the JI.

