Govt Tells SC Imran Khan Not In Solitary Confinement

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

The federal government submits additional documents before the top court along with the pictures of Imran Khan meeting his lawyers inside the jail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) The Federal government informed the Supreme Court of Pakistan that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was not kept in the solitary confinement in Adiala jail.

“If the courts deems it appropriate, it can appoint a commission to verify the allegations and claims of PTI founder Imran Khan,” read the documents submitted by the federal government before the top court.

The government also told the apex court that it had presented the photographs showing Imran Khan’s meeting with his lawyers inside the jail.

“The list of the individuals who visit Imran Khan is also there,” said the government, rejecting the claim of Imran Khan that he was not being allowed access to his lawyers.

The development took place after PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said before the Supreme Court during hearing of the appeals against annulment of the NAB amendments that he was kept in the solitary confinement and that he was also denied access to his lawyer. Khan had claimed that a colonel was controlling the jail.

However, a week after Imran Khan’s claims, the government submitted additional documents before the apex court and confirmed that the PTI founder was provided with the books, an air cooler, and all other necessary facilities including a tv.

