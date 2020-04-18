Govt timely decision to support public in pandemic laudable: MPA Bilal Ghaffar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Bilal Ghaffar Friday paid rich tributes to the economic team of Prime Minister Imran Khan over their excellent performance to improve the economic condition of the country

The timely decisions of the government and its economic team regarding the coronavirus-19 were highly appreciated, he stated this while commenting on the economic situation of the country here.

He also praised the government to decrease the interest rate, recently announced by theState Bank of Pakistan (SBP).