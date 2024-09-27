Govt tireless efforts lead to reduction of inflation: Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar on Friday said that the incumbent government was working tirelessly in line with the aspirations of the public.

As the results, these efforts were evident in the reduction of inflation, he added.

He said this during a meeting with members of the Balochistan cabinet, including Minister for Revenue Mir Asim Kurd Gello, Minister for education Raheela Hameed Durrani, and Parliamentary Secretary for S&GAD Mir Liaqat Lehri.

Syedaal Khan assured the cabinet members of his full cooperation and support in addressing the issues faced by the Balochistan province, said a press release issued here.

Deputy Chairman thanked the ministers for their visit and appreciated their ongoing efforts for the development and prosperity in the province.

Raheela Durrani appreciated the efforts of the Deputy Chairman, highlighting, "His doors are always open for everyone.

"

"This has strengthened harmony between the province and the Federal government," she emphasized.

The minister also briefed the Deputy Chairman Senate on the challenges faced by the province and expressed the hope that these issues would be raised at the highest forums.

Mir Asim Kurd said, "The federal government is making every possible measure for the development and prosperity of Balochistan."

He acknowledged that the presence of the Deputy Chairman had helped resolve many issues.

Liaqat Lehri also commended the role of the Deputy Chairman, saying, "Having a leader who has risen from the ranks of a common worker to such a prestigious position has made a noticeable difference."

He expressed the optimism that the Upper House would continue to highlight and address the issues of the province.