Govt. tirelessly working for welfare, uplift of ignored segments: KP Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday said that government is tirelessly working for the welfare and uplift t of marginalized and ignored segments of society.

He was addressing as a Chief Guest in inauguration ceremony of Sehat Sahulat Card held in Commissioner House Abbottabad.

The ceremony among others was attended by Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, CM aide, Kamran Bangash, MPAs including, Arshad Ayubm Nazir Abbassi, Babar Saleem, Secretary Health, Commissioner Hazara and concerned officials.

Speaker said that steps have been taken to address core issues of people and provide them basic amenities of life.

He termed Sehat Plus Card a milestone achievement of provincial government and said that Health Insurance Scheme is a unprecedented project that would ensure provision of healthcare services to a common man.

He deplored that past rules ignored the welfare and benefit of poor and needy while initiating projects adding that policies of PTI government was aimed to help masses and give them easy access to modern day treatment facilities.

He said that Sehat Plus Card would eliminate discrimination and help poor people to get free treatment for their ailments on government expenses.

He said PTI government is incessantly working to bring 'change' that would end the culture of favoritism and nepotism from society.