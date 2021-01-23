UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Abide By Court Verdict On Senate Poll: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:47 AM

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while emphasizing transparency in Senate election, said the government would abide by the court verdict on the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while emphasizing transparency in Senate election, said the government would abide by the court verdict on the matter.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Senator Sajjad Khan Turi, said the history was evident of horse trading in Senate election and the government desired to hold fair election of the Upper House of parliament.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Amir Dogar also attended the meeting which discussed the strategy for upcoming Senate election.

Senator Sajjad Turi apprised the prime minister of positive and effective contribution by outgoing senators in legislation.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also met the Members of National Assembly from Faisalabad including Muhammad Asim Nazir, Khurram Shahzad and Shahid Nazir.

Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood and SAPM Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting.

The parliamentarians appreciated the government's business friendly policies which also helped to uplift the industrial sector.

Imran Khan was also apprised of the boost in exports following Pakistan's access to international markets owing to government's prudent foreign policy.

The parliamentarians put forward their proposals for industrial development in Faisalabad and also highlighted the measures taken by them to resolve the problems in their respective constituencies.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also met the legislators from Swabi including Senator Liaqat Tarakai, MNA Usman Khan Tarakai, KP Minister Shahram Tarakai and MPA Muhammad Ali Tarakai.

The meeting focused on ongoing mega development projects in Swabi. The parliamentarians apprised the prime minister of the problems in their respective Constituencies and the steps being taken for their resolution.

The prime minister said the provision of relief to the masses was government's priority and urged the public representatives to play their positive role by highlighting the public issues in legislature.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Senate Faisalabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Business Parliament Swabi Usman Khan Muhammad Ali Market From Government Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

5 minutes ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

1 hour ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

1 hour ago

Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a boost

3 minutes ago

Biden Freeze on Deportations Threatens to Undermin ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif Says Opportunity Window for US' Retur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.