PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Thursday said that all possible efforts would be made for abolition of the backwardness of Hangu and bringing it at par with the developed areas.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from district Hangu here in his office.

The delegation briefed the special assistant in detail regarding problems faced by the people of the area and lack of basic amenities in the district.

The special assistant said that all institutions have joined hands for the completion of the ongoing development projects and raising the life standard of the people that would help addressed electricity, roads, health, education and other sectors related problems of the people.

He said that sustainable development of Hangu was his vision and efforts would be made at all level to achieve this target.

He said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, they have directed all institutions to effective steps in this regard.