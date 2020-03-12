UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Abolish Backwardness Of Hangu: Chief Minister's Aide

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:54 PM

Govt to abolish backwardness of Hangu: Chief Minister's Aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Thursday said that all possible efforts would be made for abolition of the backwardness of Hangu and bringing it at par with the developed areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Thursday said that all possible efforts would be made for abolition of the backwardness of Hangu and bringing it at par with the developed areas.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation from district Hangu here in his office.

The delegation briefed the special assistant in detail regarding problems faced by the people of the area and lack of basic amenities in the district.

The special assistant said that all institutions have joined hands for the completion of the ongoing development projects and raising the life standard of the people that would help addressed electricity, roads, health, education and other sectors related problems of the people.

He said that sustainable development of Hangu was his vision and efforts would be made at all level to achieve this target.

He said that on the directives of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, they have directed all institutions to effective steps in this regard.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hajj Electricity Education Hangu All From

Recent Stories

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

54 minutes ago

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to e ..

55 minutes ago

14,000 critically ill patients treated at first Ac ..

17 seconds ago

Minister condoles with Shehryar Afridi over his ne ..

19 seconds ago

Two new polio cases reported from Lakki, South Waz ..

20 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.