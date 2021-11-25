Govt to accept genuine demands of Petroleum dealers: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said the government would accept the genuine demands of petroleum dealers.

There was no issue of petroleum supply in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The protest was the right of the petroleum dealers under the democratic system, he stated.

Replying to a question about discussion with petroleum dealers, he said the department concern was discussing the matter and it would be resolved shortly.