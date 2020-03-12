UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Accomplish Dream Of Southern Punjab Province: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:11 PM

Govt to accomplish dream of Southern Punjab province: Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would materialize the dream of Southern Punjab province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said on Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government would materialize the dream of Southern Punjab province.

Talking to the media, he said the PTI government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would accomplish the dream and address the grievances of people of the Southern Punjab.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had used Southern Punjab card just for votes in the elections.

The minister said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced the PTI government would table a bill in the National Assembly for creation of South Punjab province and hoped that other political parties would support the bill in the larger interest of the people of the area.

He said the PML-N leadership had fled to London after misleading their partyand the country and now several leaders were ready to leave the party indisappointment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Information Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

1 hour ago

Kidney diseases worldwide resulting in 2.4m deaths ..

57 seconds ago

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to e ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses another halt as ..

58 seconds ago

KP Govt, Higher Education Commission agree to help ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.