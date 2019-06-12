Govt to achieve desire results in economy: Faisal Vawda

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday said the government would achieve desired results in economy under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had established a competent economic team to run the financial affairs smoothly .

He said chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi was a professional and hoped that he would succeed to generate more revenue through his expertise.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government had not registered any case against Asif Ali Zardari rather the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had filed cases against him, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not responsible for fragile economy of the country.

Faisal Vawda said despite, PTI government inherited worst condition of national economy but we assure that due to prudent polices, it would be strengthened day by day.