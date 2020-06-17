Govt to achieve target of 100,000 testing patients with coronavirus by next month: Asad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Asad Umer on Tuesday said that incumbent government was utilizing all available resources to increase the testing capacity from 50,000 to 100,000 per day by next moth, regarding coronavirus.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said the PTI government had to suffer 20 billion Dollar budget deficit due to weak policies of PML-N last government.

He said we have brought down that deficit to three billion dollar, due to better policies of present government.

To a question about rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, he said a complete lockdown policy could not be effective for poor economy & the nation.

He said the daily wage workers & labor community would suffer if we choose lockdown policy. By adopting SOPs & increasing testing capacity, he said we could address the challenges like coronavirus.