Govt to achieve wheat procurement target in Punjab: Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Akhlaq

Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Akhlaq said on Tuesday the government would purchase 4.5 million ton wheat during the current procurement season

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Special education Ch Muhammad Akhlaq said on Tuesday the government would purchase 4.5 million ton wheat during the current procurement season.

Talking to the media at a local wheat purchase centre, he disclosed the government had cancelled licenses of wheat purchase brokers while flour mills were bound to purchase wheat as per their fixed quota, adding that the government had taken these drastic steps to facilitate growers across the Punjab.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that special steps had been taken to cope with hoarding and smuggling of wheat and persons involve in this practice would be dealt with iron hands.

To another question, he said that fixed wheat purchase target would be achieved, adding that one window operation had been introduced at wheat purchase centres aimed at lessening the problems of farmers.

On this occasion, the Minister was informed that the fixed target of 111,000 sacks of wheat would be achieved within next ten days and the process of wheat purchase would be continue after attaining the fixed target in the district.

The Minister directed the district administration to keep an vigilant eye on hoarders in Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of Sialkot district while special steps also be taken to foil the attempts of wheat smuggling.

