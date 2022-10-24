UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Govt to acquire investigation reports from Kenyan govt in Arshad Sharif case: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik on Monday said the government would use all diplomatic resources to acquire reports of investigation from Kenyan government in Arshad Sharif killing case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the report would be presented before the nation after receiving from a Kenyan investigative team.

The government would also seek options with the help of the Kenyan government regarding renowned journalist killing.

Replying to a question about the long march as planned by the PTI Chairman, he said that Imran Khan has allowed lodging protest demonstrations as per the law of the country and warned that no one is allowed to damage property during protests.

To another question, he made it clear that the killing of Arshad Sharif is a different case while the long march of Imran Khan is a political activity.

