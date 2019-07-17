UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Acquire Land, Start Construction On Machike-Tarujabba Oil Pipeline This Year

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 03:51 PM

Govt to acquire land, start construction on Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline this year

The land acquisition process for laying 427-kilometer Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be completed during the current fiscal year (2019-20) to initiate construction work on the project within stipulated time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The land acquisition process for laying 427-kilometer Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline from Sheikhupura to Peshawar would be completed during the current fiscal year (2019-20) to initiate construction work on the project within stipulated time.

Under the project, activities like "completion of land acquisition/ROW (Right of Way) for the pipeline will be completed besides starting construction by the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) contractor during the current year," according to official data available with APP.

The pipeline had been conceived after frequent incidents of oil tankers' overturn especially Ahmedpur Sharqiya tragedy in 2017, to ensure safe, efficient and reliable mode of supplying petroleum products across the country.

The project consists of three sections Machike-Chak Pirana (135-km), Chak Pirana-Rawat (117-km) and Rwat-Tarujabba (175-km) to transport high speed diesel and motor spirit.

The pipeline will be laid from Sheikhupura to Peshawar to ensure smooth and safe supply of white oil products across the country.

The project will be capable of transporting dual oil products like HSD and MS oil from Machike to Taru Jabba via Chakpirana and Sihala depots, connecting the pipeline from Karachi to Peshawar.

\395

Related Topics

Karachi Peshawar Oil Sheikhupura 2017 From

Recent Stories

This is what PM Imran is reading these days

4 minutes ago

Inzamam-ul-Haq not to seek extension to his contra ..

11 minutes ago

Bar, bench play plausible role for instant justice ..

1 minute ago

Thieves put elfy in ATM machine in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis now bound to pay tax on all mo ..

21 minutes ago

DMCC introduces dual licensing scheme by partnerin ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.