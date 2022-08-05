UrduPoint.com

Govt To Actively Pursue Relief Work In Flood-hit Areas: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ROJHAN, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government would actively carry out relief work in the flood-affected areas till the rehabilitation of all victims.

Addressing a public gathering in Rojhan, he said the Federal government was committed to facilitating the flood-hit people in collaboration with the provincial government.

The prime minister said the government under its prime vision to serve the massed, would extend every possible assistance to the people who suffered losses due to the recent floods.

He directed the departments concerned to be vigilant in the wake of upcoming rain-spells to avoid further loss of human life, property and livestock.

He instructed early disbursement of compensation money among the flood-hit people, saying the federal government had increased the cash assistance for the injured people from Rs 25,000 to Rs 250,000.

He also announced the compensation of Rs 0.5 million each for both mud and concrete houses damaged completely and Rs 0.2 million each for partially hit ones.

PM Shehbaz said, "The affected people are looking towards the government for mitigation of their sufferings and stress, and any negligence in the supply of food, medicines, and accommodation to them will not be tolerated." He emphasized on extending a uniform level of facilitation to the flood victims across the country and ordered to ensure proper cleaning, sanitation, and fumigation in the affected areas for averting spread of diseases and provision of clean drinking water to control gastric diseases.

He stressed on the need for a joint survey by federal and provincial governments to assess the damages in the wake of floods.

The prime minister said the federal government was committed to provide relief to the people affected by floods and ensuring their early rehabilitation.

He said both the federal and provincial governments were working round the clock to provide relief to the affected population.

The prime minister earlier had an aerial view of the area to see the devastation caused by the heavy rains.

He, on the occasion, was given a briefing by the authorities concerned regarding the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the area, including the supply of food, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

The prime minister was informed about the provision of mobile hospitals and allied facilities to the affected local population. It was told that an initial survey had been submitted with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Adviser Ataullah Tarar, Member of the National Assembly Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Aslam Bhootani and National Disaster Management Authority Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the prime minister.

