Govt To Address All Genuine Issues Of MQM: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 54 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would address all genuine issues of Mutahida Quomi Movement (MQM).

In an interview with a private television channels, he said MQM had expressed reservation over Census in Karachi.

He said that announcement of Census results was made on judicial orders. However, he said the ruling party would remove all concerns expressed by Allied parties in Karachi.

The minister said incumbent government was well aware of the problem of provincial areas of Sindh.

All out efforts would be made to resolve the genuine issues of the people with the help of coalition partners, he added.

In reply to a question about reforms in the institutions, he said Prime Minister was taking keen interest in monitoring of national institutions.

He said task has been given to ministries for improving efficiency in public sector offices. He said the ministers of different institutions had made agreements with head of the state for better results. Senator Shibli Faraz made it clear that incumbent government was accountable to public and for this, all necessary measures would be taken to make result oriented work.

