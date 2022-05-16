UrduPoint.com

Govt To Address All Possible Issues Related To AJK: Kaira

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2022 | 08:42 PM

"The federal government will take all possible steps for the development of Azad Kashmir and solution of the people's problem." This was stated by Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira in a meeting with PPP Azad Kashmir Parliamentarians held on Monday

The meeting was attended by Chaudhry Yasin, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf, Sardar Javed Ayub, Nabila Ayub and Sardar Amjad Yousuf.

Moreover, prevailing political situation of Azad Kashmir was discussed in the meeting.

Parliamentary Party had also condemned the Indian brutality and demographic changes in Indian Illegally held Occupied Kashmir.

The people of Pakistan would continue to support the right of self-determination of the people of occupied Kashmir, said the participants of the meeting.

Qamar Zaman Kaira also also assured that foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would leave no stone unturned in raising Kashmir issue before every world forum.

Moreover, members congratulated Qamar Zaman Kaira on taking over the charge as adviser on Kashmir Affairs.

