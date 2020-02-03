Govt to address allies' reservations: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said the government's allies were fully intact and were not going anywhere as their reservations would be addressed soon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people wanted a positive role from the opposition but the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) went to London and tweeting from there.

Replying to a question, he said the government was making efforts to streamline the system under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding those involved in creation of artificial wheat crisis would be dealt with iron hands.

He said the government was fully aware of inflation and working to reduce it, besides trying to facilitate people.

The government was not in favour of increasing the salaries of the parliamentarians at the moment.