Govt To Address Drinking Water Issues In Haripur District On Priority Basis: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Govt to address drinking water issues in Haripur district on priority basis: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Khan Thursday said that the biggest issues of Haripur district was drinking water especially in rural areas and the government had chalked-out a plan alike Urban development to resolve this issues permanently.

Talking to local elders during his visit to far flung areas of the district along with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub, he said PTI government was ensuring provision of drinking water to urban and rural areas on priority basis and without any discrimination.

He said that as per the clean and green vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the special directives of Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan the Haripur district was being made green while the rural areas were being brought at par with urban areas by providing all basic facilities including education, health and others there.

He said Haripur was the gateway of Hazara division and measures were being taken to bring this backward district at par with other developed areas of the province, adding that for the purpose all the MNAs, MPAs and DDAC chairman visit this district from time-to-time to ascertain the areas of development work.

More Stories From Pakistan

