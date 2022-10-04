Govt to address farmers' problems: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira here on Tuesday said the incumbent government would address all possible demands and issues of farmers to facilitate them.

Addressing at farmers gathering, he said that the farmers' main demand was decrease in utility bills, taxes and urea price which would be considered on a priority basis but due to the current economic situation the electricity tariff was increased in the country.

He said that in 2009 and 2010 due to the hard work of farmers, Pakistan was self sufficient in the bumper production of wheat and sugarcane and that's why the price of flour and sugar remained controlled at that time.

Kaira said that on the special directions of Prime Minster Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto fertilizer would be imported from China on an immediate basis for the next harvest of wheat to mitigate the current shortage of fertilizer across the country.

The government would introduce the friendly policies for the farmers to support and develop the agriculture sector.

He revealed that the government was taking hard decisions for the sake of farmers and low income segments of the country as the government was fully aware of their problems.