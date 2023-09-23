Govt to address financial, administrative issues of all universities: Governor

PESHAWAR, Sep 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The 15th session of the Senate of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was held at the Governor House in Peshawar on Thursday under the leadership of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including the Minister for Education, Muhammad Qasim Jan, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zahoor-ul-Haq, Additional Secretary Education Department, Javed Iqbal, and Muhammad Ayaz Khan Additional Secretary Establishment, among others. Representatives from the Higher Education Commission and other Senate members were also present.

During the session, the minutes of the university's previous meeting were approved unanimously. The meeting also saw the approval of the university's draft statutes, which covered various aspects, including the university's powers and authorities, disciplinary rules, ministerial staff, faculty members, administrative officers' appointments, and pay scales, among others.

Senate members engaged in detailed discussions regarding certain objections raised by some members regarding the promotion process of ministerial staff from Grade 1 to 16.

They also discussed appointments, promotions, and pension procedures for TTS and regular faculty members.

Vice Chancellor emphasized that the university's statutes, under the supervision of the Higher Education Department and the Establishment Department, were drafted with the aim of improving the university's administrative and educational standards. The Senate's approval of these statutes marked a significant step toward achieving this goal.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, addressing the gathering, stressed the importance of collaboration and learning from each other's perspectives to achieve betterment in any organization.

He mentioned his efforts to address financial and administrative issues in all universities during his 10-month tenure and expressed the hope that higher education institutions would emerge from their challenges.

Governor also urged universities to encourage employees to register complaints related to their performance, and those complaints should be forwarded to the relevant employees.

He emphasized the importance of seeking students' feedback and addressing any complaints related to lectures or the performance of staff members.

He believed that this practice would enhance the overall functionality of the university.

Regarding pension issues in universities, he suggested that all universities collaborate with insurance companies to establish a better system for pension contributions. This would not only benefit retired employees but also provide financial assistance in cases of illness or death during service, ultimately reducing the burden on universities.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali highlighted his efforts, along with the cooperation of Provincial Minister for Education, Muhammad Qasim Jan, and his team, to navigate universities through crises and improve educational standards.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to work together for the betterment of the educational landscape in the region.

Meanwhile, various delegations from different districts of the province also met with the Governor during separate meetings, discussing issues related to education, healthcare, electricity, and other essential needs, seeking his support for their resolution.