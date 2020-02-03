UrduPoint.com
Govt To Address Grievances Of Allied Parties Soon: Pervez Khattak

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:11 PM

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Monday said the government would address the grievances of its coalition partners on priority basis

NOWSHERA,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Monday said the government would address the grievances of its coalition partners on priority basis.

An important meeting to be attended by Punjab chief minister, governors of Sindh and Punjab and members of government's negotiating committee has been convened on Thursday to review progress made to resolve issues of allied parities, he said while addressing Insaf Lawers' forum in Akora Khattak.

The minister assured that all the pledges made with the allied parties would be fulfilled and their concerns would be addressed.

He said as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan every effort would be made to make the country corruption free by eliminating menaces of money laundering, corruption and tax evasion.

Khattak said due to wisdom and acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan had emerged as a distinguished country among comity of nations.

Today USA, European and Islamic countries were willing to invest in various projects and sectors in the country, he said and noted that soon the economic issues would be resolved and prosperity would prevail.

He said foreign investment would help to overcome unemployment and control inflation from the country to the benefit of common people.

Referring to restoration of peace in the country, Khattak paid tribute to the sacrifices of law enforcing agencies and security and armed forces due to which foreign tourists and investors were showing confidence to visit Pakistan.

On the occasion, he said youth and lawyers were asset for PTI and had played an important role in victory of the party in general elections.

He advised them to strengthen unity among ranks and strictly observe merit and justice.

