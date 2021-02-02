Govt to address issues of settlement at Chaman border: Ziaullah Longove

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister, Mir Ziaullah Longove on Tuesday said provincial government was taking serious measures to address issues of settlement at Chaman border area of Killa Abdullah district.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding installment of fencing at Pak –Afghan border and Manqasim village's population to review law and order situation and matters of administrations in detail.

The meeting was attended by provincial minister for Agriculture Zmark Khan Achakzai, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hafiz Abdul Basit, Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Kakar, DIG Quetta Muhammad Izhar Akram, Commandant Chaman Scouts Colonel Murhammad Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah and other officials.

The meeting was briefed by concerned official that the installment of fencing of 182 kilometres was completed while works were underway to install fencing at remaining 27 kilometres at Pak-Afghan borders in order to strengthen security measures in the country.

The minister Ziaullah Longove said the work of fencing installment was being continued under Federal government with the aim to curb terrorism in the country.

He said measures were being taken to address issues of fencing according to aspiration of tribal elders in the area.

Ziaullah Longove directed the district administration to submit a report to the board of Revenue on immediately basis to resolve the settlement issues amicably.

All issues can be addressed on the basis of the report proposed in consultation and the problems of settlers would be solved according to their wishes at Chaman border.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture Zamrak Khan Achakzai will formulate a coordinated action plan after consulting the tribal people, he concluded.