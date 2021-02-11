UrduPoint.com
Govt To Address Legitimate Demands Of Employees: Shibli Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:02 PM

Govt to address legitimate demands of employees: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the government was ready to move forward in addressing the legitimate demands of the employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that the government was ready to move forward in addressing the legitimate demands of the employees.

In a tweet, he refuted statement wrongly attributed to him about government employees regarding reduction of their expenditures and said that he has never issued such statement.

Shibli Faraz said that some elements trying to create misunderstandings for political goals were attributing such statements to him.

The minister expressed the hope that media would play its due role on this issue.

