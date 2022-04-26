Govt to address loadshedding issue before Eid: Khuram Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khuram Dastgir on Tuesday said the government would address the issue of load shedding before Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Engineer Khuram Dastgir on Tuesday said the government would address the issue of load shedding before Eid.

Talking to a private news channel, he said load shedding issue aroused due to mismanagement and not paying attention to this sector during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He said the country had capacity to produce 36,000 Mega Watt electricity and 25,000 was requird of the country.

The minister said the present government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would make all out efforts to reduce all the national issues with consensus.

He said the previous government had destroyed the all national institutions and badly damaged the roots of the foreign policy.

He strongly condemned the Karachi terrorist attack and he expressed grief and sorrow over the tragic incident in which several people had lost their lives.

He also expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, adding the government would treat the responsible with iron hands and they could not escape from the law of the land.