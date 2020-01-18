UrduPoint.com
Govt To Address Overseas Pakistanis' Grievances: Shehryar Khan Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:39 PM

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said redressal of grievances faced by the overseas Pakistanis was top priority of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Saturday said redressal of grievances faced by the overseas Pakistanis was top priority of the government.

In line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of 'Naya Pakistan' Shehryar Khan Afridi visited Doha Central Jail to meet with the imprisoned Pakistanis, said a press release received here.

Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani had issued a special permission for Shehryar Afridi's visit to the central jail Doha. At central jail, the minister was welcomed by Director-General Public Security Major General Saad Bin Jassim Al Khulaifi. He briefed Shehryar Afridi on the facilities being provided to Pakistani inmates.

Later, the minister visited the cells of Pakistani inmates.

Addressing the inmates, Afridi said he had brought a message from Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Advisor on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfi Bukhari for overseas Pakistanis.

"We will go to any extent to help resolve issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis and would also ensure restoration of the sanctity of green passport. I request the overseas Pakistanis to promote love, brotherhood and peace in your host countries so as true reflection of islam and Pakistan could be projected in across the globe," he added. Afridi stressed that overseas Pakistanis should also respect and obey all laws in their host countries and act as real ambassadors of Pakistan. The minister assured them to take up with the Qatari authorities to seek their solutions.

Major General Saad Bin Jassim Al Khulaifi assured immediate redressal of all problems being faced by the inmates.

Shehryar Afridi also had lunch with the inmates at the central jail.

