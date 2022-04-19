Govt to address peoples' problems on priority: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the present government was well aware about the problems of the people and it would make all-out efforts to address them on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said the present government was well aware about the problems of the people and it would make all-out efforts to address them on priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous government had destroyed all the national institutions by adopting wrong policies and its leadership was continuously busy for speaking lies from more then three years.

He expressed his hope that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government would fulfill its all commitments and run its affairs in smooth manners, adding the government would act according to the Constitution.

He said no any wrong and baseless case would be registered against any person during the incumbent government tenure.

The minister said that the time has changed now and those were innocent would be came out from the jails and who committed sins would go behind the bars.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had conveyed to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would take the oath as foreign minister after returning from London and he would hold a meeting with Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Rana Sanaullah said the government would not allow to anyone for holding insulting talks and used derogatory language for others.

To another query, he said the PTI foreign funding case was going to its logical end as the High Court had given clear advised to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for completing this case with in 30 days, adding the PTI had given the name of the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan.