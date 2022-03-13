Govt to address problems of expatriates on priority basis: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ayub Afridi here on Sunday said that the government would address all the problems of expatriates on a priority basis.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis at dinner which was hosted by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources, he said that a number of projects and schemes had been launched for the Overseas Pakistanis adding that unfortunately previous regimes were not facilitated to the backbone of the country.

Afridi underlined that now all Overseas Pakistanis at every corner of the globe would get all the digital facilities that they have to deserve for such types of programmes.

The value of a green passport across the globe has upgraded due to the prudent policies of the PTI government.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said that a record tax has been collected in this democratic tenure because people have blind trust in this government.

Soon Overseas Pakistanis would enjoy the right to the vote through the internet voting system and put their valuable suggestions for the legislation of the state.

He said that the government would plan to arrange the Overseas Pakistanis convention on an annual basis to address all issues with the passage of time and their requirements.