UrduPoint.com

Govt To Address Problems Of Expatriates On Priority Basis: Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Govt to address problems of expatriates on priority basis: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ayub Afridi here on Sunday said that the government would address all the problems of expatriates on a priority basis.

Addressing the Overseas Pakistanis at dinner which was hosted by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources, he said that a number of projects and schemes had been launched for the Overseas Pakistanis adding that unfortunately previous regimes were not facilitated to the backbone of the country.

Afridi underlined that now all Overseas Pakistanis at every corner of the globe would get all the digital facilities that they have to deserve for such types of programmes.

The value of a green passport across the globe has upgraded due to the prudent policies of the PTI government.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said that a record tax has been collected in this democratic tenure because people have blind trust in this government.

Soon Overseas Pakistanis would enjoy the right to the vote through the internet voting system and put their valuable suggestions for the legislation of the state.

He said that the government would plan to arrange the Overseas Pakistanis convention on an annual basis to address all issues with the passage of time and their requirements.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Internet Vote Sunday Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

15 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

23 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

1 day ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

1 day ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>