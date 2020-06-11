UrduPoint.com
Govt To Address Problems Of Farmers In Budget: FM Qureshi

Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:05 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that incumbent government was taking special measures to resolve farmers' problems

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that incumbent government was taking special measures to resolve farmers' problems.

While talking to President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar, the Foreign Minister stated that the upcoming budget would bring many opportunities for the farming community, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan was an agriculture country and its economic uplift was linked to agriculture sector, said Qureshi adding that the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the farmers.

During pandemic situation, the incumbent government was taking some particular steps and the upcoming budget will bring good news for the farming community, he assured. President Kissan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar hoped that the government would surely facilitate the peasants. On this occasion, Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi was also present.

