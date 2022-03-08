Govt to address problems of nurses on priority basis: Rabia Basri

UrduPoint.com

Chairperson of Standing Committee on Health, MPA Rabia Basri said that the problems of nurses working in government sector hospitals would be addressed on priority basis and all their basic needs would be fulfilled

She expressed these views while addressing in a 4th Nurses Convention organized by Young Nurses Association (YNA), Khyber Pakthunkhwa here Tuesday. She appreciated that role of nurses in healthcare system and said that nurses were rendering great services during emergencies.

MPA Rabia Basri said that government was well aware about the shortage of nurses in the healthcare units which would soon be addressed. She said steps were being taken to involve the nurses in consultation process for institutional betterment and development.

