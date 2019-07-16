Govt to address problems of Overseas Pakistanis on top priority: DC

(@imziishan)

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner of Pakpattan Ahmed Kamal Maan here on Monday expressed that incumbent government was paying full attention to resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.

He appreciated the basic role of expatriates for the boosting and supporting the national economy.

It was the major responsibility of the government to protect the properties and families of them, he added.

Talking to media, DC underlined that all the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were redressing immediately to provide them maximum relief.

Ahmed Kamal also issued the directives to all concerned department to resolve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis as soon as possible.

The government was also taking solid steps to redress the issues of expatriates within short time.