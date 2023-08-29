Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 08:31 PM

Govt to address proposals for training, welfare of porters in mountaineering community: Wasi Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Tourism/Chairman PTDC, Wasi Shah has said that the government would address the proposals for the training and welfare of porters in the mountaineering community.

Addressing a meeting held here on Tuesday at PTDC the meeting was attended by Managing Director of PTDC, Aftab ur Rahman Rana, Manager (P&P)-PTDC, Sadia Nauman, President of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, Abu Zafar, Deputy Director of the Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Department, Sajid Husssain, accomplished Mountaineer and Alpine Club Member of the Investigation Committee, Rehmatullah, and distinguished Adventure/Tour Operator Qarar Haidri.

The minister expressed his heartfelt condolences for the untimely passing of Muhammad Hassan, a porter who lost his life in a tragic incident while climbing the world's second-largest mountain K2.

In response to this tragedy, he has directed the authorities for the establishment of a Training Centre/Institute aimed at enhancing the capabilities of both climbers and porters.

During the meeting, Managing Director, PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, provided a comprehensive brief about the incident, while President of the Alpine Club, Abu Zafar, elucidated the various facets of mountaineering.

A member of the Investigation Committee also shed light on the rescue efforts undertaken during the course of the incident. Wasi Shah also emphasized the need to bridge gaps in existing rules and regulations pertaining to safety measures and crucially to work towards providing insurance coverage for Porters and Climbers to the tune of Rs 3 million in case of unfortunate fatalities.

He also directed to introduction of formal documentation regarding penalties and certifications for tour operators, alongside arrangements for training and short courses for guides and porters.

He said that such effort signifies the commitment of the Ministry of Tourism and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation towards the safety, training, and welfare of those who play an essential role in Pakistan's mountaineering endeavours.

