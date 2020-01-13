UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Address Reservations Of Coalition Parties: MNA Nusrat Wahid

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 04:08 PM

Govt. to address reservations of coalition parties: MNA Nusrat Wahid

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Monday said that the government would address the reservations of all allied parties including MQM and all the promises made would be fulfilled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member National Assembly (MNA) Nusrat Wahid on Monday said that the government would address the reservations of all allied parties including MQM and all the promises made would be fulfilled.

Talking to group of political and social activists, she said that the issue of mass transit in the city and others would be resolved soon, according to a statement.

The MNA said that Karachi would be provided with all the basic amenities as per the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The infrastructure of the megalopolis would be improved.

Nusrat Wahid said that the incumbent government was enjoying full support from all the allied and opposition parties as well. The governmentwould ensure addressing reservations of MQM and BNP Mengal also.

