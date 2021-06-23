Govt to adjust pay increase appropriately in Health sector: Minister Kamran Bangash

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Salim Jhagra and Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Wednesday met with representatives of key doctors associations and discussed health related issues.

Taimur Jhagra in his tweet had explained of an increases in pay for all medical staff categories. He agreed that "TMO pay increase of 10 percent is lower than others goverenment staff".

TMOs had played a vital role in controlling the spread of Covid-19 and assured medical staff to adjust an increase in pay appropriately.