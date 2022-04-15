Govt to adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people: Ahsan

Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif would adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif would adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership has turned down the summery of petroleum prices to lower burden over masses, he said while talking to a private television channel. He assured that the government would not take any step that could disturb the common man's daily life.

Criticizing on the weak policies of last regime of Imran Khan, he said, we are facing challenges in every institution including economic sector.

He said the PML-N government under the enlightened vision of Shehbaz Sharif would take all necessary steps to bring improvement in every sector. Replying to a question about conspiracy narrative of Imran Khan, he said, the establishment had vehemently rejected the wrong perspective of Imran Khan presented before the public. He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership was democratically removed through no-confidence motion.