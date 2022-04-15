UrduPoint.com

Govt To Adopt Austerity Measures For Extending Relief To Poor People: Ahsan

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Govt to adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people: Ahsan

Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif would adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary General of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif would adopt austerity measures for extending relief to poor people.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership has turned down the summery of petroleum prices to lower burden over masses, he said while talking to a private television channel. He assured that the government would not take any step that could disturb the common man's daily life.

Criticizing on the weak policies of last regime of Imran Khan, he said, we are facing challenges in every institution including economic sector.

He said the PML-N government under the enlightened vision of Shehbaz Sharif would take all necessary steps to bring improvement in every sector. Replying to a question about conspiracy narrative of Imran Khan, he said, the establishment had vehemently rejected the wrong perspective of Imran Khan presented before the public. He said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership was democratically removed through no-confidence motion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Ahsan Iqbal Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Man Muslim TV All Government

Recent Stories

Japan's 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record L ..

Japan's 2020 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Hit Record Low in 30 Years - Environment M ..

5 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

5 minutes ago
 Step mother kills daughter

Step mother kills daughter

5 minutes ago
 First Flight With New US Military Aid for Ukraine ..

First Flight With New US Military Aid for Ukraine to Arrive Within 24 Hours - Re ..

7 minutes ago
 Tunisian envoy calls on COAS

Tunisian envoy calls on COAS

7 minutes ago
 Mother of nation Bilquis Edhi transcends to her et ..

Mother of nation Bilquis Edhi transcends to her eternal abode

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.