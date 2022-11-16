UrduPoint.com

Govt To Adopt Constitutional Procedure For Holding General Election: Musadiq

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 12:27 AM

Govt to adopt constitutional procedure for holding general election: Musadiq

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that coalition government would adopt constitutional procedure for holding the next general election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that coalition government would adopt constitutional procedure for holding the next general election.

The general elections would be conducted in next year, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said the prime minister has the authority to announce time frame for early elections.

The minister said the incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure and the next general elections would be held in 2023.

He said the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had damaged the economic sector during its government tenure.

He said the incumbent government was taking tough decisions to improve the national economy and business sector, adding all out efforts were being made to provide relief to common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Man TV All Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Bef ..

Russia Expects to See Results From JCPOA Talks Before End of This Year - Envoy

3 minutes ago
 Orban Convenes Hungarian Security Council Over Sus ..

Orban Convenes Hungarian Security Council Over Suspension of Oil Supplies Via Dr ..

1 minute ago
 US wholesale price inflation slows in October

US wholesale price inflation slows in October

26 minutes ago
 Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to C ..

Republican Candidate for Arizona Governor Yet to Concede Race One Week After Ele ..

26 minutes ago
 IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces ..

IAEA Governors to Press Iran About Uranium Traces at Undeclared Sites

29 minutes ago
 Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Terri ..

Polish Media Claim That Two Missiles Fell on Territory of Poland, Killing Two

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.