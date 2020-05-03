UrduPoint.com
Govt To Adopt Rational Approach For Resolving Issues Including 18th Amendment: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the government would adopt rational approach for resolving all the issues including NFC, 18th Amendment, agriculture reforms and tax network.

Talking to a news channel, he assured that all the decisions would be taken keeping in view the public interest.

Broadening the tax collection and reforms in agriculture sector would help improving the lives of poor masses, he added.

As far as national issues were concerned, Shibli said, the PM will never compromise with corrupt elements remained involved in looting national money.

He said that the restructuring and improvement in infrastructure was priority of the incumbent government.

