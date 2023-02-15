Govt to allay concerns of students deprived of admission in medical colleges: Imran Gachki

Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Imran Gachki said that the provincial government would address the concerns of students who were deprived of admission in medical colleges

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Imran Gachki said that the provincial government would address the concerns of students who were deprived of admission in medical colleges.

He expressed these views while chairing review meeting regarding admission in medical college, on the instructions of Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

The meeting was decided to form a committee for admission to review matters of students who were deprived of admission in medical colleges in the academic year 2021-22.

The committee will include Chief Minister's Coordinator Babar Yousafzai, representatives of the health department and former principal of Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) Shabir Ahmed Lehri, along with student representatives.

The committee will formulate and submit its recommendations regarding eligibility and merit regarding admission criteria.

Secretary Health Saleh Muhammad Nasir, Principal Bolan Medical College Zahir Khan Mandukhel and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.