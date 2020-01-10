Govt to alleviate inflation, provide jobs this year: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring prosperity, alleviate inflation, poverty and provide jobs opportunities to jobless youth this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring prosperity, alleviate inflation, poverty and provide jobs opportunities to jobless youth this year.

The government had launched numerous projects such as Health Insaf Card, Ehssas programme, Kamyab Jawan, Houses for low income people, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said, "2020 will be the year of prosperity and the government would achieve economic and political milestone."He said it was top most priority of the government to provide jobs to the people and measures had already been taken in that regard.