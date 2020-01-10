UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Alleviate Inflation, Provide Jobs This Year: Usman Dar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:06 PM

Govt to alleviate inflation, provide jobs this year: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring prosperity, alleviate inflation, poverty and provide jobs opportunities to jobless youth this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would bring prosperity, alleviate inflation, poverty and provide jobs opportunities to jobless youth this year.

The government had launched numerous projects such as Health Insaf Card, Ehssas programme, Kamyab Jawan, Houses for low income people, he said talking to a private news channel.

The special assistant said, "2020 will be the year of prosperity and the government would achieve economic and political milestone."He said it was top most priority of the government to provide jobs to the people and measures had already been taken in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister 2020 Government Top Jobs

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

44 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to facilitate minorities: Ijaz ..

4 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibiti ..

4 minutes ago

US Suspends All Public Charter Flights to Cuba Exc ..

4 minutes ago

Conventional warfare replaced by Cyber warfare: S ..

4 minutes ago

New US Ambassador to Arrive in Russia on January 1 ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.