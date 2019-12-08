Govt to allocate 2% quota for disabled in jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar has said government would allocate 2% quota for disabled persons in all government jobs.

She said, Ehsaas was government's multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder coordinated initiative--the biggest and boldest pro-poor programme ever launched in the country.

She further informed its objectives to address elite capture and make the government system work for equality of opportunity; provide effective and comprehensive safety nets for the marginalized and the vulnerable and create livelihoods and jobs for the poor, she added.

She said government would invest in people for human capital formation and also lift lagging areas.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:srb/R:srb\778