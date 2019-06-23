(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Government has decided to allocate Rs 10 billion to "Prime Minister's Kambyab Jawan Program" to impart technical and ,vocational training and SME lending scheme to empower maximum youth in country.

According to an official, incumbent government was committed to uplift youth to become self sufficient and to engage them for development of the country.

He said that the budget would be utilized for different schemes under Kambyab Jawan Program to create maximum employment opportunities, technical and vocational training and SME lending schemes for the youth.

He said that it would help to reduce the daunting unemployment and different issues related to marginalized youth.

He said that PTI Government was focusing to bring institutional change to achieve socio-economic empowerment of youth /778