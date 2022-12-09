Govt to allow prisoners to get medical education: Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Friday directed the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to make arrangements for the inclusion of young prisons in the next admission test of medical and dental colleges.

In a statement, the minister said that from next year these prisoners would also be allowed to get admission in nursing, allied health sciences, MBBS, and other disciplines of their choice.

He said that all public sector medical universities and health institutions would be bound to give admission to those aspiring prisoners who are in jail as this is their basic right to get education. He said that instructions have been issued in this regard to the PMC.

He said that the objective was to respect the rights of the prisoners and allow them to avail equal opportunities in education so that they could play a positive role in society.

The minister said that no development was possible without getting progress in the education and health sector. He added the present government truly represents the wishes of the common people.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was committed to serving the country's people by ensuring the provision of basic needs of life including food and shelter besides free healthcare facilities and education. He added betterment of the country's people is the basic objective of PPP.