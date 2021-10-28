Govt to amend Christian marriage act : IHC told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government on Thursday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it had prepared a draft to amend the Christian marriage act with consultations of representatives of minority.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a Christian citizen Shahzad Francis challenging the method of divorce under Christian Marriage Act.

During the course of proceeding, Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah submitted the report on behalf of the federation to the bench and adopted stance that it had been decided to remove some sections of Christian Marriage Act.

The amended draft had been prepared and sent to ministry of law and justice after consultation with ministry of religious affairs and ministry of human rights.

The draft would be presented to the Parliament for approval after reviewing the legal and constitutional aspects.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case.