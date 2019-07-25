Govt to amend laws to regulate medicines, cosmetics: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat on Thursday said the medicines and cosmetics industry would be regulated in the province to overcome the menace of fake and sub-standard medicines and cosmetics.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Chief Minister's Special Committee at Civil Secretariat.

Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Secretary Women Development, DG PFA Muhammad Usman, dermatologist and concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the existing Federal and provincial laws relating to the medicines and cosmetics in detail.

The Law Minister informed the meeting that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed that laws should be made more effective for the eradication of spurious medicines and cosmetics.

The meeting constituted a sub-committee under the chairmanship of provincial law secretary for drafting necessary amendments in the existing laws.

This sub-committee will submit the draft of necessary amendments within a week.