Govt to amend open sky policy.Minister

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday said the incumbent government would bring vital changes in New Aviation Policy 2019 (NAP 2019 ).

He was talking to media persons at TMA hall here on Tuesday.

He said under the new policy, the open sky policy would be revamped and switched over to "fair sky policy" under which equal opportunities would be provided to national flag carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and domestic air operators.

Sarwar said the government was working to revamp the national flag carrier PIA and to further enhance its fleet to 45 by phasing-in of 14 new aircraft on gradual basis till 2025.

The Minister said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was on the road to revival as state owned airline has a lot of potential and opportunities for growth as routes that were closed down earlier by PIA were now being restored, while the management was also focused on adding new profitable routes to the network.

He said the Prime Minister Imran Khan's current visit to the United States of America (USA) would strengthen the economic and diplomatic image among world community and help enhance the Pak-US relations.

