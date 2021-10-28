UrduPoint.com

Govt To Announce 19,800 Jobs For Minorities:Ejaz Alam Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The government would soon announce 19,800 jobs for the unemployed youth of minority communities, an official of Ministry of Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine said here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said Supreme Court has recently said that more than 30,000 government posts reserved for minorities, were lying vacant.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among minorities about the posts reserved for them were lying vacant.

He hoped that steps would be taken to fill five per cent reserve government vacancies to enable them to play an important role in progress and prosperity of the country.

