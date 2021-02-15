UrduPoint.com
Govt To Announce Mega Agriculture Package Soon: Punjab Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:44 PM

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce mega package soon to promote agriculture sector

He said this during his visit at house of local industrialist Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi.

Governor Punjab observed that the dream of agriculture development, self sufficiency and matchless progress could be achieved by increasing agricultural production and reducing inputs cost.

In order to address sense of deprivation among people of South Punjab, South Punjab secretariat had been introduced.

Known Industrialist Jalaluddin Roomi also spoke and informed that he was initiating "Qarz-e-Hasna" scheme to facilitate intelligent poor kids so that they could achieve education easily.

During first week of March, applications would be sought from students. Under Deputy Commissioner Multan, a scrutiny committee would be introduced to facilitate students from across the South Punjab. Roomi observed that he himself would pay funds for the scheme.

He also remarked that cooperation was also being extended in Langar Khana and Shelter Home schemes.

